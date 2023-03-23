Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appears to be on the trade block, and the New England Patriots have been rumored as a potential landing spot. It is not surprising why: the team needs all the help on the offensive side it can get, and Jeudy is one of the NFL’s better young wide receivers.

Would a union make sense, though? According to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson it very much would: in a recent analysis of potential trade candidates, the Patriots were named as the best possible landing spot in case Jeudy is indeed getting moved.

WR JERRY JEUDY, DENVER BRONCOS Possible Landing Spots: New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans Jeudy has been an elite separator in the NFL, excelling against man coverage, but has yet to fully realize his potential within a struggling offense. He may be limited to a No. 2 type of role in the NFL, but he can be an exceptionally effective receiver as part of a receiving corps in a more functional passing offense. Several teams would love to have him as a complement to their already established No. 1 option. Best Fit: New England Patriots

Jeudy entered the NFL as a first-round selection in the 2020 draft. The Alabama product has since appeared in 41 games for the Broncos, catching 157 combined passes for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns. Jeudy is coming off his best season to date, going 67-972-6 in 15 games.