The New England Patriots were quite busy in free agency, but they still have some definitive needs heading into the draft. One of those is the cornerback position: even with Jonathan Jones re-signed and Jalen Mills kept around, the team could benefit from adding more talent.

A new mock draft by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson addresses just that position:

Devon Witherspoon CB ILLINOIS • JR • 6’0” / 181 LBS The Patriots were busy the first week of free agency, beefing up the offense for Mac Jones. The team added tackle Riley Reiff, tight end Mike Gesicki, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Robinson. And even though the team re-upped cornerback Jonathan Jones, there isn’t much depth at the position. Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini and while there will be questions about his 180-pound frame, you wouldn’t know it to watch him play.

Witherspoon has CB1 potential, and in this scenario becomes the second cornerback off the board behind Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez. He would add length and serious playmaking abilities to the New England defense, and give the team a starter on the outside to pair with either Jonathan Jones or, ideally, Jack Jones.