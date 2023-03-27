As the old saying goes, there’s no harm in trying.

During the head coaches’ media availability at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix on Monday, the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick was asked about his team possibly pursuing Lamar Jackson in free agency. His answer was a predictable one.

“I’m not going to talk about players on any other team,” he said.

The quarterback and former league MVP was assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Baltimore Ravens, making him available for other teams to sign to an offer sheet. So far, however, no club has made a move.

Jackson, meanwhile, seemingly wants out of Baltimore. On Monday, shortly after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh started his own presser, he made a trade request from earlier this month public.

The 26-year-old and the organization that originally drafted him in the first round back in 2018, have recently hit a roadblock in their contract negotiations.