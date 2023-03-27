Lamar Jackson wants to join the Patriots, according to a text from Meek Mill to Robert Kraft

File this one under, “It definitely is rumor season in the NFL.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who spoke at the league’s ownership meeting in Phoenix on Monday, said that he had received a text from Meek Mill “about three of four days ago” about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In it, the rapper apparently claimed that Jackson wanted to join the Patriots.

Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted him 3 or 4 days ago and said Lamar Jackson wants to be a Patriot. Kraft said it was Bill’s decision — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 27, 2023

Kraft didn’t offer any further information about the exchange, but he did point out that the decision was one Patriots head coach/general manager Bill Belichick would have to make.

Jackson, a former first-round draft pick and league MVP, is currently in a contract dispute with the Ravens. Coming off the final year of his rookie deal, he is looking to cash in but the organization is apparently reluctant to meet his demands.

As a result, the 26-year-old has requested a trade. The Ravens, meanwhile, responded by placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

Now, whether or not he really would want to come to the Patriots is anybody’s guess. Fact is, however, that New England would have to sent two first-round draft picks to the Ravens to acquire Jackson and give him what might very well turn out to be the most expensive contract in NFL history.