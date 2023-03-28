NFL players can started wearing the No. 0 jersey moving forward. As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, owners voted to approve a rule change proposal at the league meetings in Phoenix.

The rule change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles, and will impact several positions that can now wear that particular jersey. Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2 of the NFL rule book will therefore now cover the positions as follows:

Quarterbacks: 0-19

Punters and place kickers: 0-49 and 90-99

Defensive backs: 0-49

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs, and wide receivers: 0-49 and 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 0-59 and 90-99

Punters and kickers being allowed to wear 0-49 and 90-99 is also new: previously, they fell into the same category as the quarterbacks as far as numbering is concerned. As part of the Eagles’ proposal, however, their jersey usage has also expanded.

In order to change NFL rules, two thirds of owners have to vote in favor of a proposal.