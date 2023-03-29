Can I do that for chiefs vs pats game 2019 while we’re at it shams???!! https://t.co/u4XWWdwAdk pic.twitter.com/I1NcqT0Lpu

Former New England Patriots’ 2019 regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs ended in controversy, with a potential game-tying touchdown not ruled properly: wide receiver N’Keal Harry was deemed to have touched the boundary line despite video evidence clearly showing him to remain in bounds throughout the play.

The Patriots ended up losing 23-16, eventually missed out on a first-round playoff bye, and saw their season end in a home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round. No surprise, linebacker Kyle Van Noy is still not over that one loss — it’s a what-could-have-been from New England’s point of view.

That play was not the only one that did not go New England’s way that day against the Chiefs. The Patriots, for example, did not have any challenges left by the time of the Harry play; Bill Belichick had to toss the challenge flag twice before in that half alone after erroneous calls made by referee Jerome Boger and his crew.