Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies following an arrest in December.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed charges on one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Each of the charges carry up to four years in prison, according to a report by TMZ.

McGinest was arrested following an altercation at a Los Angeles night club. The 51-year-old and a group of associates attacked a man.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit,” McGinest wrote in a statement following the altercation. “I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

McGinest worked as an analyst for NFL Network at the time of his arrest, but was subsequently suspended by the network.