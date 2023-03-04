New England Patriots linebacker and wanna be general manager Matthew Judon is at it again. A recent tweet of his suggests that the team acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Arizona Cardinals. While the Patriots trading for Hopkins would make sense under the right conditions, no move has been reported so far.

While he will turn 31 in June and has failed to cross the 1,000-yard barrier in back-to-back years, he would be an immediate upgrade and serious WR1 to complement the returning corps of players at the position. Hopkins may never become Randy Moss 2.0 and is a different type of player at this stage in his career, but he would give the Patriots the closest thing to the Hall of Famer they have had since he left in 2010.

Adding him to the equation would also take some pressure off the other wideouts on the team, and give Mac Jones an All-Pro-caliber talent to work with.