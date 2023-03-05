The NFL offseason is the time for rumors, and there are no shortage of them related to the New England Patriots. The latest comes via ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who reported on Sunday that the Las Vegas Raiders might try to pursue Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

According some “chatter” at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Raiders might attempt to trade for Jones to reunite him with his former offensive coordinator in New England, Josh McDaniels. The Patriots indeed trading their 24-year-old starting QB, however, appears to be unlikely:

There’s also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder.

A first-round draft pick in 2021, Jones is coming off a disappointing season in his first year without McDaniels. Playing in an offense led by the inexperienced coaching duo of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, his number regressed across the board — leading to New England acquiring Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator.

The Raiders, meanwhile, parted ways with their long-time quarterback, Derek Carr. Jones would make sense as a replacement candidate, but the Patriots parting ways with him is indeed unlikely.

The organization’s position might change if the young passer does not rebound under O’Brien. For now, however, Jones remains the Patriots’ QB1.