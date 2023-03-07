Report: Patriots not expected to release tight end Hunter Henry this offseason

In case you were wondering, the New England Patriots are not planning to release Hunter Henry. According to a report by theScore’s Jordan Schultz, the team will hold onto the veteran tight end despite his high cap number and disappointing performance in 2022.

Henry joined the Patriots via a three-year, $37.5 million free agency deal in 2021. He built a solid connection with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones in his first year in the system, but was unable to make the second-year jump in 2022; his blocking in particular left a lot to be desired.

All in all, Henry caught 41 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns — a step back when compared to the 50-603-9 stat-line he posted in the same number of regular season games in his first year with the team. He was New England’s TE1, but his contract situation seemingly put him on shaky ground.

Releasing him would result in a dead money charge of $5 million, while it also would save the team $10 million against the salary cap.