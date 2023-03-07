The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and a new wave of mock drafts if flooding the lands. One of those was recently published by The Athletic draft guru Dane Brugler, and it sees the New England Patriots trade up the board to pick one of the top offensive linemen available:

10. New England (from Philadelphia): Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern* Projected trade: Nos. 14, 76 and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia for No. 10 With multiple tackle-needy teams in front of the Patriots, they jump up a few spots here to get Skoronski. As an organization, New England has never been tied down by size limitations, so Skoronski’s shorter arms shouldn’t be a roadblock. He is the top offensive lineman in this class and could be Bill Belichick’s new Matt Light. Regardless, his position versatility would give the Patriots options as they try to field their five best blockers.

With the Patriots facing questions at the tackle position, and not having any clear long-term perspective, drafting Skoronski in Round 1 makes plenty of sense. He is a stud, after all, and could help the team solidify the position for years to come — while possibly also allowing New England to move Trent Brown back to right tackle.