Report: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in talks with Jets

Could Aaron Rodgers follow the Brett Favre path from Green Bay to New York? It seems at least possible, judged by a recent report.

According to NFL reporter Trey Wingo, the Jets have had talks with the Packers quarterback on Monday. While “nothing is imminent,” Rodgers is apparently “open to the idea” of leaving Green Bay to move to New York.

Rodgers, 39, is apparently at a crossroads in his Hall of Fame career. After spending the first 18 years with the Packers, whom he led to one Super Bowl victory, there is a chance he is leaving the club this offseason — either to retirement or, if he decides to continue his career, another team.

The Jets appear to be a top candidate, especially after missing out on ex-Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Despite his comparatively advanced age, Rodgers is still one of the NFL’s premier passers. In 2022, he completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, Green Bay went just 8-9 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.