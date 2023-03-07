Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Tweet: A baby kitten is keeping Tom Brady from returning to the NFL By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Mar 7, 2023, 2:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tweet: A baby kitten is keeping Tom Brady from returning to the NFL Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023 Looks like the greatest quarterback of all time is not coming back to the NFL soon. A two-month-old baby kitten is keeping former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady busy this offseason. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...