Ex-Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey signs with Broncos

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has found his next roster.

The 24-year-old signed with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

A free agent since his release from New England’s practice squad midway through November, Humphrey appeared in six games and made two starts last regular season. After arriving in June and leading the team in receptions in August, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound target caught two passes for 20 yards as both a standard elevation and member of the active roster.

Humphrey saw 128 snaps on offense and 24 snaps on special teams over that span while adding flexible depth at tight end and at gunner.

“He’s an interesting guy,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said during a September press conference. “Doesn’t really fit a mold for a certain position. But he’s a good football player. So, glad we have him.”

The Texas Longhorns product now reunites with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton, whom he entered the league under as a New Orleans Saints undrafted rookie in 2019.

Humphrey’s initial three campaigns included 16 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns across 18 contests.