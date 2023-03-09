The Aaron Rodgers saga is nearing its end, and it appears the New York Jets are feeling good about the pitch they made to the current Green Bay Packers quarterback. According to a report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there is “optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB.”

Rodgers appears to be on his way out of Green Bay after spending his first 18 seasons with the franchise. If he indeed decides to leave the Packers instead of staying put or even retiring, the Jets emerged as frontrunners to obtain his services.

Headed by owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, a contingent of the team’s most important decision-makers flew to California to visit with Rodgers. Johnson reportedly “left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match.”

The ball is now in Rodgers’ court, although any decision he makes also has to be green-lit by the Packers. He does remain under contract with the team after signing a new five-year, $150.8 million deal with Green Bay last year.

Rodgers’ contract and the Packers’ trade compensation would still have to be worked out in case the 39-year-old does pick New York as his preferred destination.