The New England Patriots are in need for upgrades at the wide receiver position, and one potential option will soon become available. The New York Jets will part ways with Braxton Berrios, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots and Berrios are no strangers to each other. Not only did they meet eight times over the last four seasons, with Berrios catching 14 passes for 136 yards, New England actually gave the wideout his start in the NFL: the Patriots selected him in the sixth-round of the 2018 draft.

After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, however, he failed to make the 53-man roster the following year and was released during cutdowns — giving the Jets an opportunity to scoop him up. So, instead of signing him to their practice squad as hoped, the Patriots saw him join their division rivals.

Since then, Berrios appeared in 65 games as a rotational wide receiver and kick returner. He touched the ball 126 times on offense for 1,245 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, and additionally had 67 punt and kickoff returns each. He was named first-team All-Pro as a return man in 2021.