New England Patriots free agency addition JuJu Smith-Schuster has apparently picked his jersey number for the 2023 season. The veteran wide receiver, who signed a three-year deal last month, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday with the caption “coming soon.”

The photo shows him wearing a No. 7 Patriots jersey:

A second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Smith-Schuster started his NFL career wearing No. 19. He moved to No. 9 — his college number at USC — last season when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. With that number unavailable in New England (it is currently being worn by linebacker Matthew Judon), he has seemingly opted to add another one to his personal history.

If indeed moving to No. 7, Smith-Schuster will take over a jersey most recently worn by punter Jake Bailey. With him released and now in Miami, however, the jersey was free to be taken.