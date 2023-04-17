DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M

The trade rumors surrounding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have been a constant this offseason, and he very well might still get moved at one point. To the New England Patriots, who have been linked to him? Possibly, but they do not appear to be an attractive destination for him if judged by a video recently shared by CBS Sports.

Asked to rate possible landing spots by using facial expressions and not words, Hopkins did not seem too enthusiastic about New England or the New York Jets. The same was not the case with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.