Wide receiver Allen Robinson traded from Rams to Steelers

Veteran NFL wide receiver Allen Robinson has been traded, but the New England Patriots have not been involved. Instead, the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler has been moved from the Los Angeles Rams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams are sending Robinson and a seventh-round draft pick (No. 251) to the Steelers in exchange for another seventh-rounder (No. 234), as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. In addition, Pittsburgh will pay $5 million of the wideout’s compensation this season, with Los Angeles absorbing the other $10.25 million as dead cap.

Robinson’s value being so low does not come as a surprise. Injuries have taken their toll on him over the last two years and limited his production. Appearing in 22 of a possible 34 games with the Rams and Chicago Bears, he caught only 71 passes for 749 yards and four touchdowns.

Based on his past production, injury history, age and their present roster construction, Robinson never made much sense for the Patriots.