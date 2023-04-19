Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 season was marred by concussion issues. Two separate head injuries forced him to miss five total games — including Miami’s playoff loss in Buffalo.

Given the serious nature of concussions in pro football, Tagovailoa admitted on Wednesday that he even considered ending his career.

“I think I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of growing — playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

“I mean it’s my health, it’s my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t I would have quite a long time [ago].”

A first-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2020, Tagovailoa had a breakout season in 2022 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniels. Leading one of the most explosive offenses in football, he completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.