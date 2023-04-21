Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Around the NFL Arizona Cardinals unveil new uniforms By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Apr 21, 2023, 5:10am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals unveil new uniforms Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bringing The Heat pic.twitter.com/Mp4CLg6p0H— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023 The Arizona Cardinals did not just change head coaches this offseason, they also revealed a new look: the club presented its new jerseys — a home, an away, and an alternate — on Thursday. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
