The NFL announced on Friday that five players have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Three players were suspended indefinitely but at least through 2023, with two others suspended six games.

The most notable name among them is Jameson Williams, a 2022 first-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions. He will have to sit out the first six games of the upcoming season. Teammate Stanley Berryhill was given the same penalty.

Fellow Lions wideout Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, meanwhile, received indefinite suspensions. Both have since been released by their club. Defensive lineman Shaka Toney will also miss at least the entirety of 2023, even though he remains under contract with the Washington Commanders for now.

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility,” the league’s statement on the matter. “A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The suspensions comes roughly two months after current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated from a one-game suspension for a similar offense.