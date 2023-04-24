NFL mock draft 2023: Peter King predicts Patriots to go offensive tackle in Round 1

With the NFL Draft only three days away, mock draft season is also nearing its end. One of the latest comes courtesy of veteran NFL reporter Peter King, who published his first-round mock on Monday.

So, who does he predict the New England Patriots will bring in at No. 14 overall? An offensive lineman.

14. NEW ENGLAND: Peter Skoronski, tackle/guard, Northwestern. Skoronski could be a plug-and-play guard wherever he goes. I considered him for the Eagles, replacing the departed Isaac Seumalo. Skoronski started 33 games at left tackle for Northwestern and was a unanimous first-team all-American. But his arm length is about three inches short for ideal NFL tackle size, so the Patriots could move him inside. If I’m New England, I’m thrilled Skoronski lasted this long, and I grab him to start a decade for the franchise somewhere on the line.

The Patriots appear well-set along their interior offensive line with Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu at left and right guard, respectively. Even with Onwenu set to enter free agency next year, the team would likely prefer bringing Skoronski in to play tackle — a position that is a major question mark at the moment: left tackle Trent Brown is entering a contract season as well, while the right side has no set starter.

New England addressing the position at one point in the draft is expected, and as King projects it might come as early as Day 1.