The New England Patriots recently brought Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in for a pre-draft visit, and they are apparently showing “real interest” in the projected first-round pick. According to veteran NFL reporter Mike Giardi, Levis has some fans inside One Patriot Place.

“[T]here is real interest in QB Will Levis from the Patriots,” Giardi wrote on Twitter. “Not universally, but there are important folks in that building that believe in the talent. What I’ve heard about his visit from other stops... he hasn’t blown anyone away.”

Giardi added that this would dovetail “with something I was told by a couple scouts that were around the Kentucky program this year. It’s not that he’s an unlikable kid, but players didn’t gravitate to him either. Can that leadership quality/it factor be learned? The physical talents are undeniable.”

Between his two seasons at Kentucky in 2021 and 2022, Levis completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 5,233 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Even though he failed to build on the promise he showed in his first year in the program and is seen as a work in progress as far as accuracy and decision-making are concerned, Levis is still expected to be drafted in Round 1.

After all, he possesses plenty of the tools required to play the quarterback position in today’s NFL: at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, Levis combines good size with a powerful arm, fast release, natural feel for the pocket, and the ability to throw off-platform and play out of structure.

His talent, as Giardi noted, is undeniable. He also is a different player type than the one the Patriots currently have on their roster: both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe lack the same impressive physical tools.

So, would the Patriots really consider drafting him in Round 1? Only time will tell, but their interest alone should not come as a surprise.