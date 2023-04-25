The New England Patriots have expanded their international territory. As the organization announced on Tuesday, both Austria and Switzerland will be part of its so-called International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) moving forward.

This means that the Patriots are now allowed to conduct marketing activities in those two countries and enter business relationships. The team is expected to announce follow-up initiatives and events in both Austria and Switzerland in the coming months.

“Since announcing Germany as our home market, we have seen incredibly many reactions from Austrian and Swiss fans who also wanted to become part of the Patriots,” the Patriots’ Fred Kirsch said in a statement. “We were therefore really happy when the NFL told us that it has accepted our proposal to increase to the Germany/Austria/Switzerland region. Now, we are looking forward to plenty of action in the entire German-speaking area.”

The Patriots already were among the teams owning exclusive marketing rights in Germany, sharing the distinction with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs also made an announcement on Tuesday about increasing their IHMA territory, and the belief is that the other two teams will follow suit.

In addition to their marketing endeavors, the Patriots are also set to play a regular season game in Germany fall. Neither the date nor the opponent have been revealed yet.