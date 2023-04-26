What the New England Patriots will do in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft remains to be seen. As the owners of the 14th overall selection, however, they are in a perfect position to add talent to their roster or invest in a trade up or down the board.

Regardless of what happens, the oddsmakers believe that the Patriots will end up with an offensive lineman as their first choice. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the position group has the shortest odds with less than 24 hours to go until the draft:

Offensive lineman: +225

Cornerback: +250

Wide receiver: +275

Quarterback: +350

Defensive lineman/EDGE: +900

Running back: +1000

Tight end: +2000

Safety: +2500

Linebacker: +3000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper: +20000

The Patriots picking a lineman — presumably a tackle — with their first pick would not come as a surprise. Cornerback and wide receiver fall into the same category, given that they too are needs on the team’s current roster at the moment.

The fourth spot on the list stands out, though: New England has quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under contract for 2023, with Jones entering his third season as starter. Nonetheless, the QB position is also seen as a realistic target for the team with its first pick this year.