It is no secret that the New England Patriots need help at wide receiver. And that is just what they will get in the first round of this year’s draft, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

A new mock draft published by Schrager on Thursday — based on “what I’m hearing from my sources around the league” — has the Patriots select Boston College’s Zay Flowers at No. 14 overall.

14. New England Patriots Zay Flowers

Boston College · WR · Senior A gamebreaker who can play inside, outside and contribute on special teams. The Patriots need points, points, points. Zay helps.

No. 6 among first-round targets on the Pats Pulpit Patriots Big Board, Flowers is one of the top wideouts available this year. Despite his relatively small build, he offers intriguing run-after-the-catch abilities and would seemingly fit well with what the Patriots are doing on the offensive side of the ball.

Flowers visited with New England earlier this offseason, and as a local product has been in close contact with the team throughout the pre-draft process. While No. 14 appears to be a bit early for him, he likely would make a fine Patriot.