Look, I've been shamelessly using the Christian Gonzalez to Jalen Ramsey athletic comp since the Combine and that won't change, #Patriots fans. Not the same level of prospect, but a very good one with a nearly identical athletic profile as a great one in Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/d0cs4UceYj

Time will tell whether or not Christian Gonzalez will come close to reaching the same level of play, but his athletic profile compares favorably with an All-Pro cornerback: the New England Patriots’ first-round pick has drawn comparisons to Jalen Ramsey, and for good reason. Both were big players with an explosive athletic profile coming out of college.