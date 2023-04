The new setup in the north end zone at Gillette Stadium. Looks like they’re also putting in something field level in the corner. pic.twitter.com/N1MCinOh2D

The New England Patriots are renovating Gillette Stadium at the moment, and among the upgrades will be a new video board in the north end zone. On Friday, with the team introducing first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, reporters were able to get a first look at it. It’s pretty big.