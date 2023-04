Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr was drafted after everyone and anyone we know. This isn’t the end it’s only the beginning. https://t.co/jI2LNxqE6b

Despite speculation he might go as high as No. 4 to Indianapolis, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis did not hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft — spending the entire Thursday night waiting in the green room. Levis left Kansas City after his first-round snub, but New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon later offered some words of advice for him.

Levis was eventually drafted in Round 2, going 33rd overall to the Tennessee Titans.