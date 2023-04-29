 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT TRACKER 4-107 C Jake Andrews

Video: Jake Andrews gets the phone call that he was drafted by the Patriots

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots drafted Troy guard Jake Andrews in the fourth round, and a camera was around to capture the moment he received the phone call from the team.

