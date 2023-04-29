Filed under: Two-Minute Drill NFL Draft New England Patriots Draft Video: Jake Andrews gets the phone call that he was drafted by the Patriots By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Apr 29, 2023, 3:31pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Jake Andrews gets the phone call that he was drafted by the Patriots Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The moment @jakeandrews55 became a New England @Patriots!#RiseToBuild | #OneTROY ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ufHWywXBKO— Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) April 29, 2023 The New England Patriots drafted Troy guard Jake Andrews in the fourth round, and a camera was around to capture the moment he received the phone call from the team. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
