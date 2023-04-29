Filed under: Two-Minute Drill NFL Draft NFL Free Agency Video: UDFA quarterback Malik Cunningham celebrates signing with the Patriots By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Apr 29, 2023, 8:36pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: UDFA quarterback Malik Cunningham celebrates signing with the Patriots Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email QB Malik Cunningham, with a shirt in hand, celebrates being signed by the #Patriots: (IG: 8toohard) pic.twitter.com/QlJRQgshU6— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 30, 2023 It did not take long for undrafted free agent quarterback Malik Cunningham to find a home in the NFL. A video posted on his Instagram on Saturday shows him celebrating signing with the New England Patriots. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
