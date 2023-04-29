 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS DRAFT CLASS CB Christian Gonzalez // DE Keion White // S Marte Mapu // C Jake Andrews // K Chad Ryland // G Sidy Sow // G Atonio Mafi // WR Kayshon Boutte // P Bryce Baringer // WR Demario Douglas // CB Ameer Speed // CB Isaiah Bolden

Filed under:

Video: UDFA quarterback Malik Cunningham celebrates signing with the Patriots

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

It did not take long for undrafted free agent quarterback Malik Cunningham to find a home in the NFL. A video posted on his Instagram on Saturday shows him celebrating signing with the New England Patriots.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...