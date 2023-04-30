Way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft has Patriots pick an offensive tackle

The 2023 NFL Draft is just behind us, but that does not mean some folks are already looking ahead at next year. Over at Pro Football Focus, a new mock is projecting players for the 2024 draft.

That projection has the New England Patriots address a position they did not add to in this year’s draft:

12. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OT JC LATHAM, ALABAMA Latham was an elite pass-protector at right tackle for Alabama this past season as a sophomore. He earned an 84.5 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, fourth among all tackles in the country. On 486 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed one hit and didn’t give up a sack.

The Patriots currently have six offensive tackles on their roster: projected starters Trent Brown and Riley Reiff as well as Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste and Andrew Stueber. Only Anderson, McDermott and Stueber are under contract beyond this season.

New England targeting offensive tackle in next year’s draft makes sense from the current point of view. Obviously, though, a lot can and will happen over the next 12 months.