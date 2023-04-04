Ex-Patriots receiver Danny Amendola added to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels’ staff

Danny Amendola will be reuniting with his former offensive coordinator in 2023. This time, as part of the staff overseen by Josh McDaniels.

The retired wide receiver has been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders for the role of coaching assistant/returners, the team’s website revealed Tuesday.

Undrafted in 2008, Amendola’s NFL career spanned 14 years. He was a member of the St. Louis Rams during McDaniels’ stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011. The Texas Tech product then signed with the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2013.

Super Bowl XLIX and LI rings followed along with a place on the franchise’s All-2010s team.

Amendola appeared in 82 games between his regular seasons and postseasons in Foxborough. Along the way arrived 287 catches for 3,092 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as 879 yards through 94 punt returns and 1,012 yards through 43 kickoff returns.

He spent his final four NFL campaigns between with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before retiring last July.

Now at age 37, Amendola joins an ex-Patriots contingent in Las Vegas that also includes general manager Dave Ziegler, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan.

And a roster of connections.