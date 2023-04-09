The New England Patriots visited his personal free agency workout in March, but that’s the closest they got to veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason: as he announced on social media, he is joining the Baltimore Ravens.

According to follow-reports, the two sides reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $15 million with incentives to possibly push it up to $18 million.

The 30-year-old originally entered the league as first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2014 and was promptly voted Offensive Rookie of the Year. He developed into a star during his time with the club, but was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 in a transaction that also involved now-Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham Jr. changed teams again two years later, joining the Los Angeles Rams after his release from the Browns. He helped the Rams advance to and eventually win the Super Bowl later that season, but a knee injury he suffered in the title game ended up robbing him of his 2022 campaign.

Now back at full health, several teams expressed at least some level of interest in his services. The Ravens ended up bringing him aboard.