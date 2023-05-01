Filed under: Two-Minute Drill NFL Draft New England Patriots Draft Video: Christian Gonzalez sends a message to Patriots fans By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser May 1, 2023, 8:30am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Christian Gonzalez sends a message to Patriots fans Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email A part of the family already.@chrisgonzo28 | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/JWrQDTBClX— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2023 The New England Patriots’ first-round draft pick has a message for fans of the team: he’s ready to get to work. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
