The New England Patriots already know the first game on their 2023 regular season schedule. The team of head coach Bill Belichick will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 for an international matchup: the Patriots and Colts will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, to square off on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Obviously, a lot can and will happen between now and that game. Nonetheless, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook already published some opening odds for that contest.

What do they say? That the Patriots are favored to win: they are listed as 5-point favorites at the moment. No over/under for the game has been set yet.

Placing a bet on that game now would probably be a risky play, however. Teams have not even started the practice portion of their offseason program, let alone training camp or preseason, yet. There is a high chance that both teams might look a lot different come November — and that the line might as well.