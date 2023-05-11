Patriots announce media availability for OTAs, mandatory minicamp

The New England Patriots announced the media availability for their 2023 offseason workout program on Thursday. Per the team, six practice sessions will be open to the media: there will be access to three organized team activities plus all three days of mandatory minicamp.

The days in question are as follows:

May 25: OTA

June 2: OTA

June 8: OTA

June 12: Mandatory minicamp

June 13: Mandatory minicamp

June 14: Mandatory minicamp

Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, organized team activities — like most of the offseason workout program — are voluntary. The Patriots typically enjoy strong attendance, though. Minicamp, meanwhile, is mandatory: every available player on the New England roster will have to be present over those three days.

While all of minicamp plus those three OTA sessions are made open to the media, the schedule will remain a fluid one. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has regularly cut short offseason workouts in the past.