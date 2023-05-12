The New England Patriots’ season opener will be a spectacle. The team, after all, will use the opportunity to celebrate recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady: Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during his time as their starter between 2001 and 2019; he later ended his career with a three-season stint in Tampa.

In addition to celebrating Brady, the Patriots will also host the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The stage is therefore set for an exciting day of football at Gillette Stadium.

Will it also be a successful one, though? Not according to the oddsmakers: DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots listed as 4.5-point home underdogs. The over/under has been set at 46.

It is not hard to see why the bettors are down on New England. As opposed to the Eagles, the Patriots failed to make the playoffs after finishing the regular season a disappointing 8-9. While the team did make some noteworthy investments both on and off the field, it remains to be seen how quickly their impact will be felt.

To take a look at the full Patriots 2023 schedule, please click here.