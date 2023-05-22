Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was released by the New England Patriots last week and went unclaimed through waivers, is drawing some interest on the free agency market.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets and New York Giants are both bringing him in for visits. Cajuste will visit the Jets on Monday, followed by a cross-town trip to the Giants on Tuesday.

A third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2019, Cajuste missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury. He was back on the field for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, but appeared in only 17 total games with five starts. Even though he never emerged past reserve status, the team decided to use the original round restricted free agency tender on him.

Just two months later, however, the Patriots decided to pull the plug on Cajuste’s tenure with the team. With him, the final member of New England’s 2019 draft class was let go.