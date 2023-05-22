The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, WI, the league announced on Monday. Per a press release, the event will take place “inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown.”

“The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

The 2023 draft was held in Kansas City, with the 2024 version set to take place in downtown Detroit on April 25-27.

A date for the 2025 draft in Green Bay has yet to be announced.