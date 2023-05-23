49ers’ Levi’s Stadium to host Super Bowl LX, NFL announces

The 60th version of the NFL’s title game will be played in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As the league announced on Monday, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara — home of the San Francisco 49ers — will host Super Bowl LX in February 2026. The decision to bring the game back to California was voted on during the NFL ownership meetings in Minneapolis.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

The next three Super Bowls will therefore now be hosted by Las Vegas, New Orleans and Santa Clara.

This will be Levi’s Stadium’s second rodeo after already hosting the 50th Super Bowl to cap the 2015 season. The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 24-10.