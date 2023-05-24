Former NFL running back Jeremy Hill, who spent the 2018 season with the New England Patriots, took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement from the game.

“Unfortunately due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football,” he wrote in a statement. “That’s right, I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly.

“It’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family, specifically my mother, my coaches and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now, the fun part of life starts for me but in the meantime I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come.”

A second-round selection in the 2014 draft, Hill spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He arrived in New England in 2018 and was projected to share time as the lead back with rookie Sony Michel.

However, in the season opener against Houston — the game referenced in the statement above — Hill suffered a torn ACL after playing 12 snaps and touching the ball five times for 31 yards. He did earn a Super Bowl ring with the team, but had to sit out most of 2018 and all of 2019 before unsuccessfully trying to find his way back into the league with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Hill therefore ends his career with a combined 57 regular season and playoff appearances.