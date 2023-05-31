The New England Patriots will hold their third day of organized team activities on Wednesday, including a two-hour practice session and press conferences with a select few people. It will be the first time in the spring that the media will have access to one of the team’s practices.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Patriots announced the schedule for the day:

11:00 a.m. ET: Bill Belichick press conference

11:30 a.m. ET: Practice

1:30 p.m. ET: Player media availability

After losing two days of OTAs due to a rule violation, the Patriots will be able to hold eight total sessions as part of their offseason workout program. The sessions remaining on the calendar will take place June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9.

Besides Wednesday’s practice, one more practice — June 8 — will be open to the media. The same is true for the three-day mandatory minicamp scheduled June 12-14.