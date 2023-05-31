His team still has a long way to go before being ready to compete in games this fall, but Bill Belichick already is in midseason form. The New England Patriots’ head coach showed as much during his press conference ahead of Wednesdays organized team activity practice at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick was asked about veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom he has spoken highly of in the past. With Hopkins a free agent following his release from the Arizona Cardinals that was made official on Tuesday, surely there would be some interest.

Right? Well, enter Bill Belichick and the most predictable answer ever.

“Yeah, I’m not going to comment on players that are not on this team,” he said.

And that was that. Whether or not the Patriots will indeed pursue Hopkins remains to be seen, but for now it is clear that Belichick is — true to form — not interested in speaking about possibly adding the Pro Bowler to his team’s offense.

New England is among several teams rumored to have shown interest in Hopkins in the past. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also regarded as potential landing spots, but the 30-year-old remains unsigned for now.