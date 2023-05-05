Patriots announce dates for their 2023 rookie minicamp

The New England Patriots currently have 15 rookies on their roster; 12 players were selected in the draft last week, with three more subsequently joining the club as undrafted free agents. Together, they will soon go through their first true taste of life in the NFL: rookie minicamp.

As was announced on Thursday, the Patriots will hold their rookie minicamp May 12-14 at Gillette Stadium. While it seems unlikely that all 15 players will be full participants — third-round pick Marte Mapu is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in February — a majority of the rookie class will go through workouts next weekend.

That group will likely also include some tryout players. So far, one of them has been confirmed: Rhode Island wide receiver Ed Lee has been invited to participate in the event. Additional free agents, including up to five veterans, might also be brought in.

Per the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, players are allowed to participate in club activities for a maximum of 10 hours each day during rookie minicamp.