Only one Patriots draft pick invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere (and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of)

One of the Patriots’ 12 draft selections will get a chance to represent the team and himself at the event later this month.

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIV - NFLPA Press Conference Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sixth-round selection Kayshon Boutte is not just the only New England Patriots draft pick to sign his rookie contract so far, he also will be the club’s lone representative at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The event, organized by the players union, will take place May 18-21 in Los Angeles.

Despite being one of the most talented wide receivers in this year’s draft, Boutte remained on the board until the Patriots picked him up 187th overall. An inconsistent college career and questions about his off-field focus led him to slip, but his potential is undeniable.

That does not fully explain why he got the call over somebody like Patriots first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, however. A look at the full list of players invited, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, might be able to help answer that question: only three of 46 play on the defensive side of the ball.

Why the heavy focus on offense? Marketability might play a role in this.

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere, after all, is a business event first and foremost. According to the union, it “provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft.”

