NFL announces 2023 schedule release date

Despite some speculation that it may not be finalized in time, the NFL will indeed release its 2023 schedule on Thursday night. As the league announced on Monday, the release will go through as planned on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, some select games will be revealed leading up to that primetime event:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

The New England Patriots are set to play nine home games and eight road contests in 2023. However, one of those home games will be played on the international stage: the team will reportedly host the New Orleans Saints in Frankfurt, Germany.

The team’s other home opponents — those who will actually travel to Gillette Stadium — are the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

In addition, the Patriots will travel on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. They also will play their division rivals, the Bills, Dolphins and Jets.