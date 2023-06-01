Even though there have been rumors about him potentially coming back to continue his legendary career, Tom Brady reiterated his plans to stay retired on Thursday.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, Brady was asked to share a message to those who claimed he was coming back. His message was pretty clear: “I’m certain I’m not playing again.”

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times,” Brady added.

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that, along with the other different things that I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I can, and seeing them grow up, and support the different things that they have going on. That’s a very important job, and I take them all seriously.”

The most successful quarterback in NFL history, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He first announced his retirement last offseason before making a comeback shortly thereafter.

The 45-year-old officially stepped away from the game for good earlier this offseason. The Patriots will honor him as part of their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.