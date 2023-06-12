Is Matthew Judon underrated? Despite him having made the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons with the New England Patriots, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar thinks so: he included Judon as the team’s representative on his All-Underrated squad.

Here is the reasoning behind Judon being named a “secret superstar” for the Patriots:

New England Patriots: EDGE Matthew Judon Does Judon get some props for his excellent play? I mean, the ex-Ravens pass-rusher did get a four-year, $54,5 million contract with the Patriots in 2021, so that’s progress. And when Bill Belichick put him on the field, it was more in a structured edge role than the roving he did in Baltimore. That was to great effect, as Judon had a career-high 14 sacks and 64 total pressures in 2021. All he did in 2022 was to up the ante with 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and 38 quarterback hurries. Only Haason Reddick, Nick Bosa, and Myles Garrett had more quarterback takedowns in 2022, and Judon’s 69 total pressures (nice) put him 11th in the league. Judon is also a smart and adept run defender; his ability to spot gaps and react to and through them quickly serves him as well in that aspect as it does when he’s pinning his ears back after the quarterback. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb would be hard-pressed to argue the point.

Judon is entering the third season of the four-year contract he signed with the Patriots in 2021. He projects as the team’s number one edge defender, and its most potent pass rusher.